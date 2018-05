DENVER (CBS4) – A new report ranks the list of cities competing for Amazon’s second headquarters which includes Denver.

According to the Denver Business Journal, the report looked at housing costs, crime rates and overall quality of life.

First on the list was Raleigh, North Carolina followed by Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Denver ranked 6th on the list.

The new headquarters is expected to create as many as 50,000 jobs.

RELATED: Amazon Headquarters Story Archive