DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver is preparing to start a construction project that will have a notable impact on campus.

School administrators previewed the changes at the Newman Center on Wednesday.

The project is expected to last two decades, and crews will get started on the first three new buildings net month.

“So this summer you’re going to see some groundbreaking start on a new residence hall, a new community commons, and later a new career achievement center,” said Rebecca Chopp, the Chancellor at DU.

The university outlined plans for more projects on campus over the next 20 years.

That list includes shops, restaurants, a hotel and affordable housing for students and staff.

LINK: DU Facilities Management & Planning

