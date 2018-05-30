By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A southerly flow across Colorado will transport moisture across much of the state on Wednesday which will set the stage for the development of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The storms will initiate in the mountains and foothills as well as along the Palmer Divide during the midday hours and then shift toward the Denver metro area mainly after 2 p.m. Small hail, gusty winds, lightning, and brief moderate to heavy rain is expected.

In addition, a few thunderstorms may strengthen enough to become severe. The primary concern is hail the size of quarters – large enough to cause damage. Needless to say, if covered parking is an option for you, we would recommend using it! Officially, the Denver area and all locations east and south of Denver area under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.



The thunderstorm activity should quickly diminish along the Front Range during the evening hours as the storm move east toward Kansas and Nebraska where will they will linger well into the night.

A large ridge of high pressure will build over Colorado Thursday which will essentially shut off the chance for showers and thunderstorms virtually statewide. Instead, we’ll have sunny skies and very warm temperatures with highs near 90 degrees.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.