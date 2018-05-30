By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The man suspected of attacking two gay men outside a Denver nightclub is now free on bond.

Dylan Payne posted the $25,000 bond, and the men identified as victims are not pleased.

Even after what happened Gabriel Roman and Chris Huizar are not afraid to hold hands in public.

They were stabbed repeatedly over the weekend after police say Payne yelled gay slurs at them.

“I’m scared to even go check my mail. Like, this person… we didn’t do anything to him. What if he wants revenge,” Huizar told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

The couple left the Church nightclub at 11th Avenue and Lincoln. They were walking home when they were attacked.

Huizar was stabbed in the neck. His partner, Roman, was stabbed in the arm and his back and required numerous stiches.

“He was just trying to do more than just stab or wound us. He was trying to kill us,” Roman said.

Payne, 24, was arrested. Police will not say whether he was pointed out by witnesses or if he turned himself in. He was arrested for investigation of first degree assault.

His attorney said he saw no indication in the police reports of serious bodily injury.

“I feel like he should be getting attempted murder because he stabbed me in the neck,” Huizar said.

Both said they feel there should be hate crime charges filed.

“We should be able to show affection towards each other as we please as long as we are not hurting anybody,” Roman said.

They say this is 2018 in Denver, and they are shocked this could happen. Huizar insists they will not change their behavior.

“Nothing is going to stop us. It’s just a little bump. We are still continuing our lives to love each other,” Huizar said.

The couple has since posted a GoFundMe page.

Payne is being monitored with a GPS ankle bracelet.

