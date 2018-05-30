  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Fishing in Colorado, Free Fishing, Local TV
Senior man flyfishing in riverPhoto Credit: Thinkstock

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hopes you’ll take the family out this weekend for their free fishing event.

In the past, the agency has chosen the first weekend of June to allow anglers 16 years and older to fish for free for two days. This year, that weekend falls on June 2 and June 3.

“This is the perfect time for anglers to introduce a friend or family member to fishing, or for those seeking new forms of outdoor recreation to give one of America’s favorite activities a try,” said Doug Krieger, aquatic section manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

There are more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs in Colorado, on top of 9,500 miles of streams and rivers.

A one-day fishing license for adult residents costs $9, but increases to $26 for an annual pass.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Licensing Website | Colorado Fishing Brochure

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

