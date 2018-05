DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were hurt in a house fire in Douglas County on Wednesday, but firefighters were able to save the family dog.

South Metro and @Littleton_Fire crews battling an active house fire on Canopus Dr. in Douglas County. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/LkzCySlEVU — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 30, 2018

They say they gave the animal an oxygen mask and later reunited it with its family.

Canopus Update – Incident is under control. Good news to report, Firefighters rescued the family dog, treated it with oxygen and reunited it with it’s family. Investigators are on scene, cause unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/d8XWnHKVWc — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 30, 2018

The home is on Canopus Drive near Quebec Street and Park Meadows Drive.

The fire is now under control, and the three people hurt are expected to be okay.