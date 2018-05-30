DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS/CNN) — A Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot and killed and investigators are searching for the shooter.

According to investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in or around the Sam Vineyard Road area at about 7 a.m. and the deputy responded to check it out.

“After a period of time there was no contact with the deputy, so the deputy’s vehicle was tracked with GPS. An officer with another agency was able to find the vehicle in another location about two to three miles away. The deputy was inside the vehicle, deceased,” a TBI investigator said.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are searching for the suspect in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road.

Tennessee Blue Alert issued for for Steven Wiggins, the person-of-interest in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy.

Residents are being asked to call 911 or 615-446-8041, ext. 4, if they see anyone suspicious.

Investigators confirmed they are interviewing a woman in connection with the case but did not provide any other information.

Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe was visibly emotional when he spoke to the media Wednesday.

“There’s not much I can say today other than our hearts shattered with this. He’s one of our best deputies… he’s one of the guys who puts it on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Bledsoe said.

He paused several times and shook his head as he pleaded for the community to help get the photo and information out about the suspect.

“It is my prayer to God that our court will be a terror to him on the punishment he receives,” the sheriff finished.

