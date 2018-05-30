By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police want to crack down on license plate thefts by helping out drivers. Officers will install free tamper-resistant screws on license plates on Wednesday to help prevent the crime.

Thieves are stealing license plates from cars and SUVs at an alarming pace, according to the Denver Police Department. In Denver, plate thefts have increased from 2,304 in 2015 to 3,012 in 2017.

As part of the department’s Operation Protect Your Plate, drivers can get theft-hardened screws installed on their license plates.

The special screws make it harder for a person to unscrew a license plate because only a special tool can be used to do so. Police hope it frustrates criminals, ultimately preventing the crime from happening.

The next installation event is from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Safeway parking lot on 44th and Lowell. The event is free.

Drivers can pick up the special license plate screws at any Denver Police Department substation.

