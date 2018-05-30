By Matt Kroschel

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – A fatal crash involving a semi tractor trailer sparked a grass fire and has closed a highway linking Routt County to points east.

U.S. 40 is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency crews work to put the fire out. Colorado State Patrol says westbound traffic is closed, while eastbound traffic is diverted to CO 131 and then to Interstate 70.

Local traffic leaving Steamboat Springs using CO 14 is allowed drive east.

The crash, which is just west of Kremmling, involved an SUV.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.