BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Brighton middle school teacher has been charged with sexual assault on a child.

On Wednesday, the Adams County District Attorney announced that Rory Seeman, a teacher at Overland Trail Middle School in Brighton, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault on a child involving two students at the school.

Seeman, 33, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Seeman teaches computer skills at Overland Trail Middle School at 455 N. 19th Avenue. The charges relate to his conduct between August and November of last year with two 7th grade girls, then ages 11 and 12, who were in his class.

Seeman is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday for a preliminary hearing.