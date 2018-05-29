NEW YORK (AP) — ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot.

This comes just hours after Roseanne Barr apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarret comment was “in bad taste.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement published by Variety.

However, CNN reported that comedian Wanda Sykes won’t be working on the second season of the show, decision she made public after Barr’s tweet..

“I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC,” Sykes wrote in a tweet.

Sykes had been a consulting producer on the most recent season of the revived comedy.

