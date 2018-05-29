Filed Under:Denver Police, Fatal Hit & Run, Isaac Paz, Local TV, Medina Alert, Victor Barela
Isaac Paz (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced they arrested a person of interest related to a deadly pedestrian hit and run.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested 22-year-old Isaac Paz.

The crash turned into a Medina Alert in which the suspect’s vehicle description was broadcast on message boards along Colorado highways.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened early in the morning on Friday at Evans Avenue and Bryant Street.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Victor Barela.

Denver police said the hit-and-run driver headed eastbound when Barela was hit. The driver did not stop.

