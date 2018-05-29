DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced they arrested a person of interest related to a deadly pedestrian hit and run.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested 22-year-old Isaac Paz.

The crash turned into a Medina Alert in which the suspect’s vehicle description was broadcast on message boards along Colorado highways.

The crash happened early in the morning on Friday at Evans Avenue and Bryant Street.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Victor Barela.

Denver police said the hit-and-run driver headed eastbound when Barela was hit. The driver did not stop.