By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After unusually hot weather on Saturday and Sunday and then cool weather with severe thunderstorms on Memorial Day, much more typical late May weather returns for Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate with highs in the upper 70s and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms drops to about 20-30%.

Following the familiar pattern for this time of year, thunderstorms on Tuesday will initiate in the mountains and foothills and then most east toward Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. In addition to brief moderate to heavy rain, the storm will again be capable of producing hail. Most of the hail will be the size of peas or dimes and should not cause damage. East and northeast of the Denver area it could be a slightly different story with hail up to the size of quarters. That’s the threshold for what’s considered “damaging” hail.

On Wednesday we’ll have our last round of late day thunderstorms before an entirely new weather pattern takes over for the end of the week. Plan on sunny, dry, and very warm weather for Thursday and Friday. The upcoming weekend also looks generally sunny and dry with above normal temperatures.

5day Latest Forecast: Typical Late Spring Weather Is Back

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Typical Late Spring Weather Is Back

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

