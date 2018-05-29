By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Many children in the Denver metro area rely on the meals they get at school, but that’s not the case during the summer. Now one group is coming together for Colorado, by making sure kids don’t go hungry.

Jewish Family Service provides meals for low-income children, who could use some help during the summer. The program is called Lunchbox Express. The organization helps out by distributing lunches provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to kids under the age of 18.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

A mini yellow school bus delivers food to 17 sites in underserved neighborhoods in Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Arvada and Sheridan. Volunteers hope it helps to reduce childhood hunger in our communities by serving anywhere from 24 to 30 thousand kids this summer.

LINK: Lunchbox Express Schedules and Routes

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.