  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jewish Family Service, Local TV, Lunchbox Express, School Lunches, U.S. Department of Agriculture

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Many children in the Denver metro area rely on the meals they get at school, but that’s not the case during the summer. Now one group is coming together for Colorado, by making sure kids don’t go hungry.

lunch box express 530live vo frame 120 Group Helps Keep Hunger At Bay For Children During Summer Months

(credit: CBS)

Jewish Family Service provides meals for low-income children, who could use some help during the summer. The program is called Lunchbox Express. The organization helps out by distributing lunches provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to kids under the age of 18.

lunch box express 530live vo frame 0 Group Helps Keep Hunger At Bay For Children During Summer Months

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

lunch box express 530live vo frame 379 Group Helps Keep Hunger At Bay For Children During Summer Months

(credit: CBS)

A mini yellow school bus delivers food to 17 sites in underserved neighborhoods in Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Arvada and Sheridan. Volunteers hope it helps to reduce childhood hunger in our communities by serving anywhere from 24 to 30 thousand kids this summer.

lunch box express 530live vo frame 509 Group Helps Keep Hunger At Bay For Children During Summer Months

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Lunchbox Express Schedules and Routes

lunch box express 530live vo frame 1444 Group Helps Keep Hunger At Bay For Children During Summer Months

(credit: CBS)

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s