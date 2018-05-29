TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The debate over horse-drawn carriages in Telluride takes center stage at a Town Council meeting Tuesday.

Officials held a public hearing on allowing the carriages led by horses within the town. Town officials tell CBS4 the ordinance was passed unanimously with one council member absent.

The Telluride Wranglers and the Telluride Historical Museum came up with the proposal to offer horse-drawn carriage tours in April, according to the Telluride Daily Planet.

The idea has been met with outrage from some residents and animal advocates.

PETA, also known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, launched a campaign against the proposal with numerous letters being sent to town officials urging them to reject the proposal.

Supporters of the proposal say the tours have been popular and safe in Durango, and they want to restore a sense of history to the town.