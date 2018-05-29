DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police continue to search for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash days after the crash happened. On Tuesday, the Denver Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Victor Barela.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. May 25 on Evans Avenue at Bryant Street. The victim, Barela, 59, was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries.

Authorities issued a Medina Alert to ask for the public’s help to find the car involved in the wreck. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a 2001 red Chevy sedan with a license plate believed to be BFO-065.

Denver police said the hit-and-run driver was heading eastbound when Barela was struck. The driver did not stop.

Regardless of the circumstances behind the accident, Colorado law requires drivers who hit someone to stop and help.