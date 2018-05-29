By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Eight-year-old Hailey Dawson is a lifelong baseball fan.

“I used to play t-ball in 2016,” Hailey said, “It’s fun.”

The Las Vegas native is taking a break from t-ball this season and turning all of her attention on the majors.

“My goal is to throw out the first pitch for every major league baseball team,” she said.

It is a lofty goal for anyone, but Hailey, who was born with a rare condition known as Poland syndrome, has no fingers on her right hand.

To hold on to things. She uses a 3D-printed robotic hand designed and built at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“When I bend my hand down, it closes into a fist, and when I bend my hand back open it opens,” Hailey said.

She was 5 years old when she started tossing a baseball with her special hand.

Her mom, Yong Dawson says Hailey’s first, first pitch at a UNLV game left her wanting more.

“When she goes, ‘Mom, can I throw out the first pitch for the big Orioles?'” Dawson said. She responded to Hailey saying she would try, but that it would probably not happen.

Mom wrote a letter to the team, and Hailey did throw the first pitch.

Since then, she kicked off game four of the World Series and has already taken the field for eight major league teams.

Wednesday, she will make it nine when she tosses out the first pitch for the Colorado Rockies.

“I am never nervous. I am excited,” Hailey said.

While Hailey sees it simply as a new way to enjoy the game, mom knows it is bigger than baseball.

Her daughter, Hailey, is an inspiration.

“We could spread this awareness about this robotic hand, and other kids are getting it because they see her story. That’s the greatest thing ever,” Dawson said.

Hailey will head to Seattle following the Rockies game. If you want to follow her travels, you can search social media using #journeyto30

The Rockies game starts at 6:40 on Wednesday night.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.