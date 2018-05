DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused of stabbing a gay couple while yelling homophobic slurs has been arrested.

Investigators say Dylan Payne used a folding pocket knife to stab the men just after midnight Sunday.

Police say the couple told officers that Payne was yelling homophobic slurs at them when he attacked outside The Church nightclub at 1100 Lincoln Street.

Payne faces charges of first-degree assault. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Both men have serious injuries.