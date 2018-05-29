  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Canon City, Four Mile Correctional Center, Fremont County, Local TV, Michael Onorato
Michael Onorato (credit: Department of Corrections)

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate escaped from the Four Mile Correctional Center Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Michael Onorato, 37, should be considered dangerous, and the public should not approach him, but instead call 911 if you see him.

Michael Onorato (credit: Department of Corrections)

Michael Onorato (credit: Department of Corrections)

They say Onorato was working outside with a crew at the cow dairy when he disappeared.

He was serving a more-than nine year sentence for theft, drug abuse and robbery.

Onorato has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing his inmate uniform. Officials say he has grown out his hair and also has facial hair.

Anyone with tips can also call the fugitive tip line at 866-873-6305 or Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP.

