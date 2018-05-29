Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday he will resign over the scandals that have dominated his tenure.

The Republican governor has been embroiled in scandal for weeks. Last month, a Missouri state House committee released a report alleging that Greitens subjected a woman to non-consensual sexual activity and violence. Greitens described the report as “tabloid trash gossip” rooted in “lies and falsehoods.”

In late April, Greitens was indicted on a felony charge of computer tampering tied to his campaign’s alleged use of a charity donor list.

Greitens made the announcement that he will step down during a press conference outside his office.

The resignation will take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Greitens said.

“The time has come though to tend to those who have been wounded and to care for those who need us most,” Greitens said. “So, for the moment, let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high. We have a good and proud story to tell our children. Let’s love them, and each other every day.”

Greitens did not take questions from assembled reporters.

Earlier this month, Missouri state lawmakers announced plans to convene a special legislative session to weigh potential disciplinary actions against the governor.

