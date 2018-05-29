  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver City Council, Denver International Airport Expansion, DIA, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Plans are moving forward to add nearly 40 new gates to Denver International Airport. By 2021, 39 gates will be added to the concourses at DIA.

In November of last year, the Denver City Council approved a set of contracts that will start the $1.5 billion project.

dia DIA Gets Ready To Expand As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

DIA expects to see about 60 million travelers this year. When the expansion is completed, the airport could handle up to 85 million.

dia largest employer transfer frame 0 DIA Gets Ready To Expand As Population Booms

Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

Plans aren’t finalized but the C Concourse could see the largest improvement with 16 new gates. The A concourse could see 12 new gates.

The airlines asked for the expansion, showing signs that Southwest plans to continue to expand services around Denver.

dia gate expansion 10pkg transfer frame 842 DIA Gets Ready To Expand As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

The A Concourse expansion could include larger gates to handle increased international traffic.

dia gate expansion 10pkg transfer frame 1046 DIA Gets Ready To Expand As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

DIA officials say the airport’s original design allows for easy expansion to the east and west of the current concourses, but this project could put the airport at capacity.

Any future growth would require an entirely new terminal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s