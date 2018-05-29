DENVER (CBS4) – Plans are moving forward to add nearly 40 new gates to Denver International Airport. By 2021, 39 gates will be added to the concourses at DIA.

In November of last year, the Denver City Council approved a set of contracts that will start the $1.5 billion project.

DIA expects to see about 60 million travelers this year. When the expansion is completed, the airport could handle up to 85 million.

Plans aren’t finalized but the C Concourse could see the largest improvement with 16 new gates. The A concourse could see 12 new gates.

The airlines asked for the expansion, showing signs that Southwest plans to continue to expand services around Denver.

The A Concourse expansion could include larger gates to handle increased international traffic.

DIA officials say the airport’s original design allows for easy expansion to the east and west of the current concourses, but this project could put the airport at capacity.

Any future growth would require an entirely new terminal.