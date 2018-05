DENVER (CBS4) – Home prices in the Denver metro area are up, albeit slightly, again.

The latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report shows resale prices grew to 8.6 percent for March – up from 8.4 in February and from 7.6 percent in January.

Denver passed Los Angeles in March along which was up 8.1 percent.

LINK: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index