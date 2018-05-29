  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Michigan, School Bus Crash
(credit: WXYZ/NNS)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are on the scene of a crash involving an Ypsilanti school bus and one car on eastbound Interstate 94 in Pittsfield Township. That’s about four miles south of Ann Arbor.

A vehicle rear-ended the disabled bus, which was being provided tow assistance for a flat tire. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

There were no student on the bus at the time, according to the Ypsilanti School District.

Police report that the driver of the vehicle, including three infants inside, were trapped after crashing into the school bus.

school bus crash Deadly Crash Involving School Bus In Michigan

(credit: WXYZ/NNS)

MLive.com reported that one man died, two others were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in critical condition, and three children were taken to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Two others were wounded in the crash, but did not seek medical attention.

