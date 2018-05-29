BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS4) — One teenager’s hard work and dedication to getting his education caught the attention of a radio host and some famous friends who were determined to find a way to reward his accomplishment.

Photos of the teen walking and taking the bus to in his graduation gown went viral and inspired radio host Rickey Smiley to track him down.

Smiley was able to find out the student is Corey Patrick.

The website for 95.7 JAMZ explained that Patrick’s family didn’t have a car so he got up at 4 a.m. everyday to get to school across town. A reporter from WBRC News said Patrick had to take two city buses each day to get to Tarrant High School.

Smiley described Patrick as the “definition of determination.”

Smiley talked to Patrick on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on May 24 — where Patrick said he has a job working at Golden Flake.

“It has not been easy but I had to… make it through the year,” Patrick said.

Smiley told Patrick he’d work with a local radio station to get a DJ for his graduation party — and then told him to get his driver’s license.

“We’re gonna buy you a car… I’m [going to] come pick you up, and when you get your driver’s license we’re gonna go down to a car dealership and we’re just going to buy you a car,” Smiley said. “We don’t want you to ride the bus anymore. I think you’ve rode the bus enough.”

Smiley and his friends Tyrese, Mike Epps and Da Brat, ended up buying Patrick a brand new Jeep.

We did it!! We gave Corey Patrick a car of his own!!!! pic.twitter.com/KFwwmUn7Gm — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) May 25, 2018

A crowd cheered and Patrick pressed his hands to his face when Smiley presented him with the brand new SUV

Corey Patrick is TRULY an inspiration!!!! A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@realrickeysmiley) on May 25, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

Patrick said he has been offered a full scholarship to Jacksonville State University and plans to study computer science.

“We want to thank Corey Patrick for showing us the definition of determination,” Smile wrote on Instagram.