Lots of bars and nightclubs sell beer and other alcoholic drinks. Most of them even sell one or two types of tequila drinks but only a few have more than four types of tequila drinks. The list below contains a small selection of the best places in Denver to get a glass of top shelf tequila.

Lola

1575 Boulder St.

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 570-8686

www.loladenver.com

Lola’s offers visitors ore than 200 different types of tequilas from which to choose. You’ll notice an oak barrell suspended over the bar, it’s full of resting tequila.

Be sure to check out the schedule at Lola’s and attend one of the informative tequila seminar’s they host. This venue id open seven days a week for your enjoyment.

Otravez Cantina

610 16th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 226-1567

Otravez Cantina opened in March 2017 and became an instant hit in the neighborhood. This high-energy, two story Mexican restaurant and bar is located on the 16th Street Mall. More than 200 types of tequilas can be found here as well as Mezcals and hand-crafted cocktails. The street side patio is connected to the main room by a 20 foot floor-to-ceiling bar. The second floor houses the Mezcal Lounge and bar, overlooking the main floor. This place is so popular that, on the weekends, it is packed to full capacity.

Billy’s Inn

4403 Lowell Blvd

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 455-9733

Billy’s Bar has served tequila to the North Denver Highlands for 85 years. Now it boasts a tequila menu of more than 100 choices, all of them 100% agave. While you’re there, join the free Tequila Club to keep track of what you’ve tasted and share your insights. Members of the Teguila Club can even win prizes! Thuis fun, high-energy venue is open 7 days a week.

La Sandia – Northfield Stapleton

8340 Northfield Blvd., Unit 1690

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 373-9100

This Mexican restaurant serves up almost 100 tequilas, dividing them by age. These bartenders pride themselves in mixing up unusual tasty treats with tequilas and juices.

And La Sandia offers a menu created and prepared by the internationally renowned ‘Father of Modern Mexican Cuisine’ chef Richard Sandoval. Come for dinner and have one of the fine drinks served at this restaurant located at The Shops at Northfield.

El Noa Noa Mexican Restaurant

722 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 623-9968

For almost 40 years, El Noa Noa has called the Santa Fe Art District home, expanding from a takeout place with five tables to five buildings. You’ll find 14 tequilas on the menu but the atmosphere will make you feel as if you are tucked away in a Mexican nightclub, right down to the strolling Mariachi band. Visitors can join the free e-club and receive special discounts and promotions. Open 7 days a week at 10am.

