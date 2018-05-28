  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour just came through Denver, and the pop star’s character showed beyond the stage.

A fan ended up having some seizures and missed most of the show at Mile High stadium when she had to get medical attention.

taylor swift doctors 2 cu anschutz fb Fan Has Medical Scare, Then Gets To Meet Taylor Swift Backstage

(credit: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus)

Swift heard about the scary event and wound up inviting the fan backstage, where she posed for photos with the girl.

fan Fan Has Medical Scare, Then Gets To Meet Taylor Swift Backstage

(credit: Facebook)

The team of doctors and paramedics that helped the fan also got to hang out with Swift.

taylor swift doctors cu anschutz fb Fan Has Medical Scare, Then Gets To Meet Taylor Swift Backstage

(credit: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus shared one of the backstage photos on their Facebook page and wrote:

“Taylor and her mother were so moved by the situation they invited the patient and Dr. Kathryn Eastley, Resident in Emergency Medicine, and her Denver Health Paramedics colleague backstage for a meet and greet! … Best residency event coverage ever? Um, YES!”

