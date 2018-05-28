  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMCBS4 This Morning-530A
    06:00 AMCBS4 This Morning-6A
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We saw strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon on the eastern plains with the most intense north and east of downtown Denver.

There could be a repeat performance again today.

state day 0 spc outlook chris Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected Again Today, Some Will Be Severe

The wildcard with the strength of today’s thunderstorms will be daytime heating which could be limited by this morning’s thick deck of clouds.

5day Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected Again Today, Some Will Be Severe

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected Again Today, Some Will Be Severe

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s