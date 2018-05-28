By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We saw strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon on the eastern plains with the most intense north and east of downtown Denver.

There could be a repeat performance again today.

The wildcard with the strength of today’s thunderstorms will be daytime heating which could be limited by this morning’s thick deck of clouds.

