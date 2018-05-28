By Melissa Garcia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Westminster are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Mike Rosado, 41, was longboarding around Sloan’s Lake in Denver on Thursday when he tripped, hit his head on the concrete and died.

“I say it was a freak accident because the way that he landed, the way that it happened, centimeters could have made the difference between him living and dying,” said Shawn Caswell, a close friend and colleague.

Sunday was the crew’s first day back on the job after Rosado’s tragic death.

“I don’t think it has really set in that he’s not coming back,” added Caswell. “Mike made more of a difference in his 41 years on this Earth than I will probably make if I live to be 100.”

In addition to his dedication to saving lives and doing CPR training on the side, Rosado put family first. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a granddaughter — as well as a community that is stronger because of his leadership and perseverance.

“Mike was always reaching, and always believed you could reach. And he did,” Caswell said.

Although his friend is gone, Caswell says that Rosado’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched in his short but impactful life.

“He made a huge difference,” Caswell said. “Though it was a very sudden loss and unexpected, Mike did an amazing job of preparing us and all his family for a future without him.”

Firefighter wives have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Rosado’s family with expenses:

