GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is dead in Mesa County after a shootout with uniformed officers from the Bureau of Land Management.

Man Dies In Shootout With BLM Rangers

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say two rangers went to check on a white van parked in the Bookcliffs area not far from Grand Junction on Sunday afternoon. That’s when the man started firing and hit one of the officers in his bulletproof vest but didn’t injure him.

“We also know based on our preliminary information that a BLM officer was able to return fire and the suspect was killed in the incident,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terklecky.

Man Dies In Shootout With BLM Rangers

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s unclear why the man shot at the officers.

