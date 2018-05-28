By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – Last week NFL players learned that this season they can one of two things during the national anthem:

Stand on the field.

Stay in the locker room.

Commissioner Roger Goodell called the league’s new anthem policy a unanimous decision by all 32 team owners. The players, however, were not consulted. As you might expect, when they were asked about it there was a mix of opinions.

“For me, I always stand for the anthem. I respect the U.S. I respect our country. I respect the men and women that have fought for us,” Broncos lineman Domata Peko said. “The anthem for me is also a big deal. I like to really get into the zone and get ready for the game.”

Peko was one of several Broncos who said they’ll be standing on the field for the anthem this season.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said “I’m going to stand for the national anthem. I think I’ve made that clear. Whatever anybody else wants to do, that’s their decision and they have the right to their opinion. They can do whatever they want.”

Offensive lineman Matt Paradis echoed Wolfe’s sentiment, saying “I can speak for myself. Personally, I’ll be out there standing for the anthem.”

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said, “I’ll probably be on the field. I like keeping my same routine I’ve done for seven years — this is my eighth year. I want to keep my same routine and go out there and make plays.”

Linebacker Brandon Marshall was the first Bronco to take a knee during the anthem back in 2016. Marshall received tremendous backlash including loss of sponsors and loads of hate mail. But for Marshall, it was never about the knee. It was about the work that came after.

“I think it was really valuable. I saw progress, which is the reason why I initially stood up again back in 2016,” Marshall said of his work with the Denver Police Department.

He added, “The Denver Police changed their use of force policy or they reviewed it. I thought that was progress.”

This week Brandon Marshall might feel like progress hit a bump in the road. The linebacker had an emotional reaction to President Trump’s comments on the matter.

“Obviously that statement right there to me is, it’s disgusting. I say disgusting because of our First Amendment rights … we’re supposed to have conversations about things, talk about things and work things through. Everybody is not going to agree on things. Everybody is not going to have the same opinion on things,” Marshall said.

The big question is, how big of a deal with the anthem controversy be this season?

Well, if you ask Harris, it will be as big of a deal as we make it.

“We know you all are going to keep the scorecard (laughing). You all are going to say who is going to be out there or not. Guys will still probably be judged in that situation but that’s their choice. There is no telling how many guys are going to be in the locker room. I see it as probably a lot … if you all don’t take the score about people staying in the locker room then we can just focus straight on football.”

I have to say, Harris does have a point there.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.