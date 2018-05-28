(CBS4) – Broncos rookie defensive end Bradley Chubb is already impressing onlookers with his pass rushing skills in practice, and he recently showed some other skills he possesses … with a paintbrush.

In an NFL video titled “NFL Rookies Draw Their Team Logos,” a league film crew had some fun with a few players selected in last month’s NFL Draft. They sat them down at an art table, gave them berets and asked them to draw or paint their new teams’ logos from memory in 60 seconds.

Some of the players came up with pretty dismal representations, but not Chubb. Sporting a white beret, he hastily assembled an orange and blue figure that wasn’t really all that far off from the image of a bronco on Denver helmets.

“I think I did pretty good,” said Chubb, who s. “I mean, I got the basis of it.”

Overall, Chubb appeared to tackle the challenge without any hesitation. Let’s hope he shows the same confidence when he lines up against opposing quarterbacks this fall.