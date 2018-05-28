Jun 23-24, 2018

Bike MS: Colorado is a two-day ride that will take you through quaint towns and backroads starting at Front Range Community College in Westminster and ending at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Each day has multiple route options, all of which are fully supported with stocked rest stops every 10-12 miles and a great lunch stop. You’ll experience an incredible level of camaraderie as you embark on a journey filled with laughter, excitement, support and a profound sense of accomplishment.

Fundraising Minimum: $400

LINK: nationalmssociety.org

RELATED: National MS Society Gearing Up For Colorado Bike, Walk