By Makenzie O’Keefe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been arrested in connection with a series of fires in Lakewood last month that left seven horses and a dog dead.

sheridan barn fires 8 west metro fire tweet Man Charged With Arson After Barn Blaze That Killed Animals

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

West Metro Fire Rescue said Earnest Maynes, 37, was arrested Sunday night and has been charged with arson and cruelty to animals.

lakewood arson arrest from shane anthony 2 Man Charged With Arson After Barn Blaze That Killed Animals

Police arrest Earnest Maynes. (credit: CBS)

In the early morning hours of April 28, four suspicious fires were reported along Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood.

barn fire 5pkg transfer frame 270 Man Charged With Arson After Barn Blaze That Killed Animals

(credit: CBS)

A dumpster and tire fire were reported near 4th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard that morning. Not long after, a barn caught fire in the 5400 block of West 3rd Avenue, according to West Metro Fire.

Seven horses and a dog died in the barn fire.

