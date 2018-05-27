  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brett Yackey, Bruce Yackey, Colorado National Speedway, Dacono, Local TV, MaxPreps, Race Car

By Melissa Garcia

DACONO, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenage race car driver has won a national award for sports and community service.

high school racer 10pkg transfer frame 26 Teenage Race Car Driver Named High School Athlete Of The Year

Brett Yackey (credit: CBS)

The high school sports tracker MaxPreps has named Brett Yackey, 18, as the Semper Fidelis High School Athlete of the Year.

He’s a top performing athlete and student. But it’s his service to the community that has him racing ahead of the pack and coming together for Colorado.

high school racer 10pkg transfer frame 1976 Teenage Race Car Driver Named High School Athlete Of The Year

(credit: Brett Yackey)

Saturday, CBS4’s Melissa Garcia had the chance to catch up with the third generation racer on the track at Colorado National Speedway.

The Greeley native is living in the fast lane, and he doesn’t have to look very far for a racing role model.

high school racer 10pkg transfer frame 146 Teenage Race Car Driver Named High School Athlete Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

“Racing is huge for me. I’ve watched my dad growing up, all my life,” Brett said. Racing champion Bruce Yackey is his dad.

“It’s really cool to race with my son. Just because I see him in the shop working so hard on these cars and how hard he works in the community and at his school,” Bruce said. “Plus, he’s a good racer.”

high school racer 10pkg transfer frame 536 Teenage Race Car Driver Named High School Athlete Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

Putting the pedal to the metal is a family affair. Brett said he has his support system to thank for his latest accolade.

“This is a true testament to my parents, my coaches, my teammates, everyone around me, just to how well they’ve held me accountable and made me do the right thing,” Brett added.

Awards are nothing new for him. A star football player, Brett also shoots hoops on the court and hits runs on the field.

high school racer 10pkg transfer frame 2020 Teenage Race Car Driver Named High School Athlete Of The Year

(credit: Brett Yackey)

“He stays busy from the time he gets up at six in the morning until he goes to bed at 11 or midnight,” said Linda Bailey, Brett’s grandmother. “He’s also a 3.7 (GPA) student.”

Bailey may be most proud of the seven to eight times a month her grandson volunteers in the community and raises money for childhood cancer research.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I just like doing it,” Brett said. “The smile it puts on some people’s faces is priceless. They’re not as fortunate. Some people struggle. And it’s good to help those people that need it in the times they need it the most.”

Brett is moving forward at full speed. He will head off to college at the University of Northern Colorado in the fall. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s