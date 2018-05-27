  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMInstinct
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Distracted Driving, Drunk Driving, DUI, Local TV, MADD, Memorial Day, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Memorial Day holiday marks what historically has been the start of the deadlies three months on Colorado roadways.

eclipse traffic 1 Law Enforcement Prepares For Deadliest Months On The Road

(credit: CBS)

All summer long, law enforcement will watch the roads looking for impaired drivers.

In 2017, drunk and drugged drivers killed 240 Coloradans.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 1597 Law Enforcement Prepares For Deadliest Months On The Road

(credit: CBS)

Devin Butler was riding his bike to school, when he was hit by a drunk driver and left for dead on the side of the road.

“I don’t remember any of that. My next memory comes a month later in the hospital since I was kept in a drug-induced coma. I had so much damage done to my body that doctors were scared that if I moved on my own while lying in the hospital bed that I would have killed myself,” Butler said.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 2160 Law Enforcement Prepares For Deadliest Months On The Road

(credit: CBS)

Despite his paralysis, Butler has chosen to live an active life.

He also works with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to tell his story and plead with others to not drive impaired.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s