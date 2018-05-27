DENVER (CBS4) – The Memorial Day holiday marks what historically has been the start of the deadlies three months on Colorado roadways.

All summer long, law enforcement will watch the roads looking for impaired drivers.

In 2017, drunk and drugged drivers killed 240 Coloradans.

Devin Butler was riding his bike to school, when he was hit by a drunk driver and left for dead on the side of the road.

“I don’t remember any of that. My next memory comes a month later in the hospital since I was kept in a drug-induced coma. I had so much damage done to my body that doctors were scared that if I moved on my own while lying in the hospital bed that I would have killed myself,” Butler said.

Despite his paralysis, Butler has chosen to live an active life.

He also works with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to tell his story and plead with others to not drive impaired.