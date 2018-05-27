  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Our holiday weekend started off hot and dry statewide but it will end significantly cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially on Monday.

Today is a transition day with windy and warm weather for most areas. We are worried about two things this afternoon … high fire danger in south-central Colorado and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon to the north and east of Denver.

alerts fire nutu1 Latest Forecast: Changes Underway, Cooler With T Storms By Memorial Day

state day 0 spc outlook Latest Forecast: Changes Underway, Cooler With T Storms By Memorial Day

Any thunderstorms that develop will have the potential for large hail and damaging winds. But we also can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

RELATED: FREE CBS4 Severe Weather Guide

Looking ahead, your Memorial Day will consist of partly to mostly cloudy skies statewide with increased relative humidity and cooler temperatures.

We are also expecting more widespread thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. That threat will include metro Denver and most of the I-25 urban corridor.

state day 2 spc outlook1 Latest Forecast: Changes Underway, Cooler With T Storms By Memorial Day

5day Latest Forecast: Changes Underway, Cooler With T Storms By Memorial Day

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Changes Underway, Cooler With T Storms By Memorial Day

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

