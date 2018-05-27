EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and drug detectives busted a large, illegal marijuana operation in Colorado Springs.

Authorities arrested three people on Thursday who are accused of converting a garage and basement of a home into “grow rooms.” The home is located on Foxridge Drive.

The suspects were identified as Heridian Enrique Dominguez Duentas, Jose Ariel Benjamin Cabrera and Victor Hernandez Baez.

Investigators say the suspects also set up four more grow rooms in other buildings in unincorporated El Paso County.

Detectives found more than 120 marijuana plants and about 25 pounds of packaged pot.