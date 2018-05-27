  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Illegal Marijuana Grow, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and drug detectives busted a large, illegal marijuana operation in Colorado Springs.

el paso county pot bust 3 springs police Detectives Bust Large Marijuana Grow Operation

(credit: CBS)

Authorities arrested three people on Thursday who are accused of converting a garage and basement of a home into “grow rooms.” The home is located on Foxridge Drive.

el paso county pot bust 2 springs police Detectives Bust Large Marijuana Grow Operation

(credit: CBS)

The suspects were identified as Heridian Enrique Dominguez Duentas, Jose Ariel Benjamin Cabrera and Victor Hernandez Baez.

el paso county pot bust springs police Detectives Bust Large Marijuana Grow Operation

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the suspects also set up four more grow rooms in other buildings in unincorporated El Paso County.

Detectives found more than 120 marijuana plants and about 25 pounds of packaged pot.

