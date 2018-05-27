By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Day of Rock brought free music to the 16th Street Mall while also raising money for more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.

Saturday, hundreds made their way downtown to participate, listening to free music, while also having the opportunity to donate to AMP The Cause. The nonprofit has given more than $7 million to local nonprofits in recent years; most of which benefit underprivileged children.

“Today is the biggest (fundraising) day of the year,” said Molly Hughes, a board member of AMP The Cause.

Through sponsors, like CBS4, money is raised both for the nonprofits and for the Day of Rock. Then, the public is given the opportunity to purchase VIP lounge passes, or smaller donations were accepted.

“100 percent of that money goes to the children’s charity that we help,” Hughes said. “We will have touched 625,000 families in the metro area.”

Many, including Ian Wilson, said they were thrilled to take part in the event.

“You can’t ask for a more beautiful day. It is nice and sunny,” Wilson said. “It was beautiful. Bring all the people out, kids, family. Just enjoy music and have a good time. All for a great cause.”

Wilson said he was encouraged when he heard the event provided an outlet of fun for the public, while also focusing on giving back.

“There are a whole lot of people that are less fortunate than we are. This is the sort of thing that will help them,” Wilson said.

