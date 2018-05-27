  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people were shot early Sunday morning near The Kasbah Nightclub near 6th Avenue and Helena Street.

Police say all four victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect, but have not released anymore details about the investigation.

They ask if the public has any more information about this shooting to contact MCU Detective Alton Reed at (303) 739-6068. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

