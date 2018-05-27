  • CBS4On Air

Island Acres Campground, James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, Mesa County, MM46 Fire
(credit: CBS)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The MM46 fire has grown to 170 acres forcing 120 people to evacuate from a campsite in Mesa County.

The fire is north of Interstate 70 along the Colorado River.

MM46 fire in Mesa County (credit: CBS)

MM46 fire in Mesa County (credit: CBS)

Cyndi and Mike Abbott were told to evacuate the area.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“We kicked it into high gear. Never closed up camp in such a short period of time before… It’s scary when you’re driving right next to this wall of flame. The sound was tremendous, the heat was incredible.”

The campsite has since reopened.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the blaze was started by a truck fire on Friday.

Several fire departments and agencies have controlled 90 percent of the fire.

