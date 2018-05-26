  • CBS4On Air

Caleb Schroeder, DCPA, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver Police
Caleb Schroeder (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested Caleb Schroeder, 23, in connection to a murder at the parking garage of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts complex.

Denver police closed the garage Friday morning after a man was found dead there at 5:40 a.m.

Further details about the victim have not been released.

Schroeder is being held for first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with additional information about the case are asked to call 720-913-7867.

