By Michael Abeyta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Down south in Colorado Springs there are a handful of must-see destinations for travelers.

On the top of that list for many is Garden of the Gods. The allure is obvious.

Danae, a visitor from Kansas, describes why she came.

“Big red rocks and beautiful scenery of the mountains. It’s very beautiful. I can imagine everyone will try to stop by if they are down here,” she said.

But, the park, which is owned by the City of Colorado Springs, gets so many visitors that it’s being loved to death.

In an effort to protect the park’s natural beauty and improve visitor experience, city officials are offering a free shuttle into the park which started Saturday.

With parking at a premium in the park’s boundaries, this free ride is good news for visitors who otherwise might have parked outside and hoofed it in.

“Uh… I’m definitely taking the shuttle,” said Danae.

Kevin Jaycox, who’s visiting from Chicago, explains why he is using the service.

“It’s pretty convenient. Instead of walking around and sweating you can take a shuttle to different places,” he said.

The shuttle will be offered every day between now and September when the park is the busiest. The city is also hoping to gather information through user surveys about the service.

They will then use that data to develop shuttles for the future. It’s only the first day, but so far people are taking to the idea.

The shuttle departs every 15 minutes from various spots outside and inside the park.

