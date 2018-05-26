  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highlands Ranch, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Littleton, Local TV

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some dog siblings were reunited with each other after they were found in a trash can five years ago.

trashcan puppy reunion 5vo transfer frame 154 Puppies Found In Trashcan Reunited After 5 Years

(credit: CBS)

The once-puppies were found in Highlands Ranch. Now older, three of the dogs and their adoptive families came together in Littleton on Friday.

trashcan puppy reunion 5vo transfer frame 64 Puppies Found In Trashcan Reunited After 5 Years

(credit: CBS)

“She is such a fun dog. She just runs around. We just love her like crazy. She’s always giving us kisses. It’s great to see they all get good homes” said one owner.

trashcan puppy reunion 5sotvo transfer frame 363 Puppies Found In Trashcan Reunited After 5 Years

(credit: CBS)

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helped place the puppies in foster care until they could be adopted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s