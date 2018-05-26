LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some dog siblings were reunited with each other after they were found in a trash can five years ago.

The once-puppies were found in Highlands Ranch. Now older, three of the dogs and their adoptive families came together in Littleton on Friday.

“She is such a fun dog. She just runs around. We just love her like crazy. She’s always giving us kisses. It’s great to see they all get good homes” said one owner.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helped place the puppies in foster care until they could be adopted.