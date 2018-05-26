MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews in Mesa County responded to the MM 46 fire north of Interstate 70 along the Colorado River.

The fire has burned 150 acres, but it about 15 percent contained.

On Saturday, 40 firefighters worked to contain more of the fire which they say was started by a truck fire on Friday.

The Island Acres Campground has been totally evacuated, but officials say the fire has moved away from the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park.

Park Manager Pete Firmin says there was no damage to park infrastructure.

“With winds coming, high temperatures and low humidity, we’re going to need to keep the park closed at least through today,” he said.

No one has reportedly been injured, but it’s not clear if any structures have been damaged.