BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a barber shop, undressing completely and trying to give himself a haircut.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Jeffrey Palmer, 30, faces burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Police say Palmer shaved parts of his head and then turned a sink on which flooded the shop.

He’s suspected of being drunk. He was taken to jail after first going to the hospital.