By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a record high of 91°F at Denver International Airport Friday we could set another one today, or come close to it.

If we hit or exceed 95°F this afternoon at the airport it will either tie or break not only the daily record, but also the all-time May record high.

Because of the heat and our continued drought we are very worried about the potential for large wildfires to develop.

Much of the state will be under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening.

Also due to the heat and light wind along the Front Range there’s an Ozone Action Day alert in effect. If you have a compromised respiratory system you will want to limit your time outside.

Looking ahead cloud cover will be on the increase later today along with the chance for a few mountain showers or storms. It’s part of a low pressure that will approach the state tomorrow into Monday.

It will cool our temperatures back to more seasonal levels and bring a threat for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

