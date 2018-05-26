  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a record high of 91°F at Denver International Airport Friday we could set another one today, or come close to it.

nutu headlines 1 Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

If we hit or exceed 95°F this afternoon at the airport it will either tie or break not only the daily record, but also the all-time May record high.

Because of the heat and our continued drought we are very worried about the potential for large wildfires to develop.

Much of the state will be under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening.

alerts fire nutu2 Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

Also due to the heat and light wind along the Front Range there’s an Ozone Action Day alert in effect. If you have a compromised respiratory system you will want to limit your time outside.

Looking ahead cloud cover will be on the increase later today along with the chance for a few mountain showers or storms. It’s part of a low pressure that will approach the state tomorrow into Monday.

It will cool our temperatures back to more seasonal levels and bring a threat for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

state day 2 spc outlook Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

state day 3 spc outlook Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

5day Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

drought monitor Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before Cooler, Potentially Stormy Monday

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s