Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Amp The Cause, Denver Day of Rock, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – A one-day music festival kicks of Saturday on the 16th Street Mall in Denver.

Denver Day of Rock includes 25 different bands on five different stages across Denver. The concerts are free, but Amp the Cause does encourage a donation to help them support 50 local nonprofits which help serve children and families.

denver day of rock Day Full Of Free Concerts Helps Amp The Cause

Molly Hughes, a board director with Amp the Cause, says these donations help them serve nonprofits all year long.

“We’re, for a lack of a better expression, a pastor agency, where we raise money all year long through events like Denver Day of Rock, and then we turn around and serve those 50 nonprofits with that money,” Hughes said.

Hughes said if every person donated just $1 at Denver Day of Rock, they could help raise a total of $100,000 for nonprofits.

LINK: Denver Day of Rock

