LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in La Plata County prompted some evacuations near County Road 245 on Friday night.

The 358 fire has burned 25-50 acres of private and Bureau of Land Management land.

Saturday morning, crews and resources continued to arrive to help extinguish the fire. They say 20 percent of it is contained.

More than 80 people are helping including a 12-person smokejumper team.

A community call center for 358 Fire is available at (970) 385-8700.

