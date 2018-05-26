  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:385 Fire, Bureau Of Land Management, La Plata County, Local TV, Wildfire

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in La Plata County prompted some evacuations near County Road 245 on Friday night.

la plata fire 2 from la plata county twitter Fire Crews Battle 385 Fire; Some Residents Evacuated

(credit: La Plata County)

The 358 fire has burned 25-50 acres of private and Bureau of Land Management land.

Saturday morning, crews and resources continued to arrive to help extinguish the fire. They say 20 percent of it is contained.

la plata fire 1 from la plata county twitter Fire Crews Battle 385 Fire; Some Residents Evacuated

(credit: La Plata County)

More than 80 people are helping including a 12-person smokejumper team.

A community call center for 358 Fire is available at (970) 385-8700.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black ForestWaldo CanyonHigh Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s