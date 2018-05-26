  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday could end up being one of the hottest May days in the Denver climate record, and there’s a small chance it could be the hottest.

The current all-time record high for Denver is 95°F set on May 26, 1942.

nutu headlines 1 Denvers All Time May Record High In Jeopardy

If we hit or exceed 95°F at the airport Saturday afternoon it will tie or break both a daily record high and the all-time record high temperature for May.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

