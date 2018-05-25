By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon near Turquoise Lake, off Lake County Road 5A near Leadville.

Fire crews from nearby Summit County and Chaffee County were called to help along with the U.S. Forest Service.

The flames prompted the evacuation of several residents along County Road 5A as well students and staff from the High Mountain Institute.

While all residents have been allowed to return home there was still an evacuation order for the High Mountain Institute as of this posting.

The fire has burned a little over an acre and is 90% contained.

With ongoing drought conditions and hot weather expected over the Memorial Day weekend the fire danger is expected to climb.

Several watches and warnings have already been issued for Saturday in the western and southern parts of Colorado.

