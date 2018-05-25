  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon near Turquoise Lake, off Lake County Road 5A near Leadville.

Fire crews from nearby Summit County and Chaffee County were called to help along with the U.S. Forest Service.

A small wildfire west of Leadville on May 24. (credit: Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District)

The flames prompted the evacuation of several residents along County Road 5A as well students and staff from the High Mountain Institute.

While all residents have been allowed to return home there was still an evacuation order for the High Mountain Institute as of this posting.

The fire has burned a little over an acre and is 90% contained.

A small wildfire west of Leadville on May 24. (credit: Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District)

A small wildfire west of Leadville on May 24. (credit: Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District)

With ongoing drought conditions and hot weather expected over the Memorial Day weekend the fire danger is expected to climb.

Several watches and warnings have already been issued for Saturday in the western and southern parts of Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

